Crazy Facts About the Super Bowl

At this point, it seems like Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have ALL the Super Bowl records, but there IS some uncharted territory this year . . . if the Patriots win, Brady will break an incredible 51-year “curse.” Here’s the deal: NO quarterback has ever led the league in passing, AND went on to win the Super Bowl. But Brady led the NFL with 4,577 passing yards this season, so it could happen this year. The top quarterback has made the Super Bowl five times in history . . . including Brady in 2007 . . . but they’ve all LOST. Brady lost to the Giants that year.

Brady is 40 and coach Bill Belichick is 65. They’re a combined 105 years old, which will be the oldest age for any starting quarterback-head coach combination in Super Bowl history.

The Eagles will wear green jerseys, and the Patriots will wear white. That’s a good sign for New England, because teams wearing white are 33-18 in the Super Bowl. And 12 of the past 13 winners have worn white.

Entering this game, Tom Brady has played in seven Super Bowls in his career, which is the same number as the entire Eagles roster combined. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles only started three games in the regular season, because he wasn’t in the lineup until Carson Wentz got injured.

Only TWO quarterbacks have started in a Super Bowl after having fewer regular season starts that season: Doug Williams of the Washington Redskins in 1987 and Jeff Hostetler of the New York Giants in 1990. Both started only two games during the regular season . . . and both WON the Super Bowl.

The Patriots have played in seven Super Bowls under Belichick. And win or lose, they’ve never once scored in the first quarter. They are 5-2 in those games.

And if the Eagles win, they’d be the 4th team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl after having a losing record in the previous season. They were 7-9 last year.The previous three were: The 1981 49ers, the 1999 Rams, and that 2001 Patriots team, which was the year Brady took over.

