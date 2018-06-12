Crazy Comeback Win Puts Cubs in 1st Place

Cub fans were well represented last night in Milwaukee, but they didn’t have much to cheer about until late in the game. The Cubs tied the game against one of the best relief pitchers in the game , Josh Hader in the eighth. Jason Heyward’s single to right brought home Ben Zobrist to tie the game. The Cubs broke open the game with a big 11th inning. Anthony Rizzo lead off the inning with a towering upper deck Home Run. Ben Zobrist and Albert Almora Jr. followed Rizzo’s blast with a two-run double by Jason Heyward. The Cubs ended up scoring 5 runs in the inning and took over first place now leading the Brewers by 1/2 game. Tyler Chatwood will pitch game 2 of the series tonight at 7:10 against Chase Anderson.

Here are some video highlights from MLB.COM.