Crash On I-80 in Joliet Kills One Woman

A fatal crash in Joliet takes the life of a 29-year old woman from Oregon. Will County Coroner released the name of Ayla Tyson. It was just after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday when two vehicles were involved in a crash on eastbound I-80 just east of Larkin Avenue.

Tyson was airlifted to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center last night, but pronounced dead at 6:43 p.m. in the Emergency Room. Illinois State Police district 5 is investigating.

