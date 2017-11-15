Craig Morgan Ventures into the Wine Business

Craig Morgan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 8, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)

Craig Morgan has partnered with Lot18.com to produce the limited-edition Cabernet Sauvignon, Old Tattoo. He said, “I enjoy a glass of wine with a great meal or after a show and over the last few years I’ve become fascinated by the wine making process. As I learned more about wine cultivation, blending and aging I wanted to establish my own wine that reflects my favorite flavors and tastes.”

Having spent 17 years in service to our country in the Army and Army Reserves, Craig’s patriotism is conveyed in Old Tattoo. The wine’s name and label are inspired by the American flag ink that is on Craig’s left arm.

Craig personally worked with the team at Lot18.com to craft a limited supply of 450 cases of the Old Tattoo. The wine is described as having “hints of coffee, cocoa, currant, dark cherry, graphite and plum.”

Craig Morgan’s Old Tattoo Cabernet Sauvignon is available for order at lot18.com/craigmorgan, Craig’s concert dates and The Gallery at Morgan Farms in downtown Dickson, Tennessee beginning today (Wednesday, November 15th).

