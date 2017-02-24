Court Approves Rarely Used Doctrine To Loan Rialto Square Theatre 600-Thousand Dollars

By WJOL News
|
Feb 24, 10:20 AM

The Foundation Board for the Rialto Square theatre has just received court approval to loan the theatre 600-thousand dollars. The Foundation Board, which is the fundraising arm of the Rialto, used an obscure legal maneuver to loan the Rialto money in order to pay outstanding bills. The doctrine is called cy-pres which allows the court to amend the terms of the charitable trust to prevent the trust from failing. The court approved the loan. The foundation will pay back the loan in increments of 50-thousand dollars a year at 1-percent interest.

