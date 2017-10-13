Couple survives Wildfires in Swimming Pool!

The Northern California wildfires have claimed 31 people as of this morning, make it the deadliest week of wildfires in State history. One incredible story of survival is that of Santa Rose couple Jan (65) and husband John (70). Jan told the LA Times she looked out the window and saw a red glow. They plunged into their neighbors pool and endured a nightmare trying to stay alive for 6 hours trying to breathe thru clothing they soaked and cover their heads to come up for air. Read more here.

Wildfires have also destroyed the home of Peanuts Cartoonist Charles Schultz. Schult’x son Monte told AP that his stepmother Jean did get out of the home before it burned. The home was built in the 1970’s and is the house Charles Schultz died in. Jean Schultz told AP all the memorabilia is gone

About 45,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders and as many as 33,000 homes are still threatened by the out-of-control fires. Several hospitals have been evacuated, thousands are without power and schools are closed. Wineries in the Napa Valley have also been affected, putting many people out of work.

Unfortunately no rain is expected in the region for about the next week. The exceptionally dry weather and at times hurricane-strength winds in California could spark additional fires, and the existing fires may spread rapidly and unpredictably.

In response, the American Red Cross is working alongside partners to provide shelter, food and comfort for people forced to leave their homes with little notice. Red Cross disaster workers are supporting evacuation centers where people can find safe refuge. Additional supplies and volunteers are being mobilized now. Just last night, at least 2,200 people sought refuge from wildfires in 32 Red Cross and community shelters across the state.

The Red Cross is also providing meals, health services, comfort and other support for affected residents. As the fires continue to grow, thousands of additional cots, blankets, and emergency relief supplies are being mobilized now to support relief efforts. Volunteers from across the country are now traveling to California to support sheltering, feeding, logistics and planning efforts. The Red Cross is also working closely with government and community partners to coordinate relief efforts. Some of the partners we are working with include Children’s Disaster Services, the Salvation Army and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.

TEXT to Give: Text CAWILDFIRES to 90999