Here are a Couple of Movies That Open in Theaters Today

“Winchester“ (PG-13) –Jason Clarke is a psychiatrist sent by the Winchester Repeating Arms Company to assess Helen Mirren’s sanity so the board can regain control of her company if he declares her unfit. Unfortunately for him, Helen and the ghosts that haunt her house have other plans. She plays Sarah Winchester, the heiress to the Winchester fortune who believed she was being haunted by the ghosts of people killed by her family’s rifles.

The movie’s inspired by a true story. In the late 1800s, Sarah began turning her house into a maze-like mansion to trap and confuse the angry spirits with its winding corridors, numerous rooms, and staircases and doors that lead to nowhere.

The never-ending construction lasted 38 YEARS and went 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

These days it’s called the Winchester Mystery House. It’s located about 50 miles outside of San Francisco, and to this day it’s considered one of the most haunted house in the world.

The mansion originally stood seven stories tall, but the 1906 San Francisco earthquake destroyed its top three stories. If you can get to San Jose, California, you can still tour the house. A basic tour runs $40 for adults and $20 for kids.

“Scorched Earth“ (R) -MMA fighter Gina Carano is a bounty hunter in a post-apocalyptic future where Mother Nature has devastated the planet so much that the survivors have gone back to the casual justice of the Old West.