Country Stars React to Las Vegas Concert Shooting

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Praying for all the country music fans, their families and first responders involved in the tragedy in Las Vegas last night. — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) October 2, 2017

Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 2, 2017

I love country music, our fans, and our industry. We are a family. And we are hurting together… https://t.co/fnWRN1HFMn — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017

Words can't begin explain my sadness. My family and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy. Truly heartbroken. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 2, 2017

Its hard to find words. Praying for all the victims and their families in Las Vegas and all who were affected…which is really all of us. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) October 2, 2017

We are devastated by the news from Las Vegas this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Our fans are our family – we love you all. pic.twitter.com/k0CiL1THlu — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) October 2, 2017

Stilled and speechless… Our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 2, 2017

