Country Stars Help Harvey Victims

Many country stars hail from Texas so it’s no surprise they are getting together to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Country legend George Strait is bringing the country music community together to help Texans devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The King of Country announced his relief efforts via Twitter. “We are working on putting together relief efforts with the whole country music community,” he tweeted.
Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation is in the Houston area looking to help animals in need. The Lindale-native’s organization has already rescued 72 dogs.