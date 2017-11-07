What Country Star is Shy, Until he Puts on a Cowboy Hat?

If you’ve ever seen this star on stage you would never guess he’s shy. Apparently Tim McGraw told CMT he feels transformed when he puts on his cowboy hat before performing. Quote, “I always say, when I put the hat on at night, it just changes everything that I do.” He says, quote, “I’m shy, so in the beginning of my career I put the cowboy hat on. Stepping up in front of the microphone, it was a different persona. It was almost like developing a character. It’s like Superman’s cape.” If you’re ever seen Tim or have been luck enough to meet you would never have guessed it. Must be one magical Cowboy Hat! More from CMT here.