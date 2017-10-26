The upcoming “Country Rising” benefit concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena has sold-out! If you wanted to go don’t worry you can go to Country Rising: Downtown Jam that same night at the city’s Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville

The newly-announced Country Rising: Downtown Jam concert, will include performances from Chris Janson, Jon Pardi, Eric Paslay, Carly Pearce, Tucker Beathard, Bailey Bryan, Lindsay Ell, and Drake White, with more artists to be announced soon.

Both concerts will take place on November 12 and will benefit Las Vegas shooting victims as well as those who have been impacted by the recent hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and additional Caribbean islands. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (10/26) at 11:00 AM ET (10 AM CT) time on www.Ticketmaster.com.