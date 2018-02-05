Country Music History 2-5-18

1971 – Sara Evans is born in Boonville, Missouri. Following her 1998 hit “No Place That Far,” she earns the Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist in 2006 while stringing together hits with “Born To Fly,” “Suds In The Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place To Start” and “A Little Bit Stronger”

1994 – John Michael Montgomery‘s “I Swear” begins a four-week stay at #1 on the Billboard country singles chart

1998 – No lie: Patty Loveless receives a platinum award from the RIAA for the album “The Trouble With The Truth”

2000 – The Dixie Chicks gallop to #1 on the Billboard country singles chart with “Cowboy Take Me Away”

2014 – “Barroom Buddies” singer Clint Eastwood saves a choking TV director’s life when he performs the Heimlich maneuver in California. (Want to hear “Barroom Buddies w/Merle and Clint” Click HERE)