Country Music History February 8th 2018

2016 – Keith Urban received the humanitarian award during the annual Country Radio Seminar at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

2013 – Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney and Natalie Maines perform as Bruce Springsteen is honored by the Recording Academy as the MusiCares Person of the Year at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Also appearing: Faith Hill, Emmylou Harris, Mavis Staples, Neil Young, Sting and Jackson Browne, among others.

2012 – Miranda Lambert portrayed a rape victim as she makes her acting debut on an episode of NBC’s “Law And Order: SVU”.

2007 – Keith Urban performed at the Chicago Theatre, his first concert since undergoing rehabilitation for substance abuse at the close of 2006.

2002 – The Dixie Chicks perform “Ready To Run” and “Orange Blossom Special” at the opening ceremonies for the Winter Olympics at Rice-Eccles Olympic Stadium in Salt Lake City.

1999 – The Hank Williams Museum is established in Montgomery, Alabama