Country Music History-February 7th 2018

1962 – Garth Brooks is born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Following his 1989 debut, he sells more than 100 million albums, winning multiple Entertainer of the Year awards from the CMA and ACM. He enters the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2012

1994 – Alan Jackson recieves two American Music Awards, including Favorite Country Single for “Chattahoochee.”

1995 – Shania Twain‘s album “The Woman In Me” is released by Mercury

2004 – Alan Jackson steps up to #1 on Billboard with “Remember When”

2009 – Toby Keith wades into the audience at the Eastern Kentucky Exposition Center in Pikeville to confront a concert-goer who threw a beer at the stage. The offender is evicted from the venue

2010 – Carrie Underwood sings the national anthem at the Super Bowl, a 31-17 New Orleans Saints win over the Indianapolis Colts at Miami’s Sun Life Stadium.