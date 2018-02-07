Country Music History-February 7th 2018
By Todd Boss
|
Feb 7, 2018 @ 2:55 PM

1962Garth Brooks is born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Following his 1989 debut, he sells more than 100 million albums, winning multiple Entertainer of the Year awards from the CMA and ACM. He enters the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2012

1994Alan Jackson recieves two American Music Awards, including Favorite Country Single for “Chattahoochee.”

1995Shania Twain‘s album “The Woman In Me” is released by Mercury

2004Alan Jackson steps up to #1 on Billboard with  “Remember When”

2009Toby Keith wades into the audience at the Eastern Kentucky Exposition Center in Pikeville to confront a concert-goer who threw a beer at the stage. The offender is evicted from the venue

2010Carrie Underwood sings the national anthem at the Super Bowl, a 31-17 New Orleans Saints win over the Indianapolis Colts at Miami’s Sun Life Stadium.

