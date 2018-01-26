A Country Cameo at Half Time of the Super Bowl?

Justin Timberlake is this years half time entertainment at the Super Bowl and there are rumors swirling that maybe Chris Stapleton will join him on stage. We first saw the duo together back on the 2015 CMAs with their show stopping performances of “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Drink You Away”. Now the superstar twosome have rejoined for a track on Justin Timberlake’s album “Man of the Woods” scheduled for release next week. The single featuring Stapleton is called “Say Something” and the video was released yesterday. With the video out now and the album released on the weekend of the Super Bowl…we’re betting you won’t want to miss the show!