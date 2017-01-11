Country Acts Announced For Taste of Joliet

The country acts for the Taste of Joliet were announced on WJOL. Four acts will perform on Saturday June 24th. The headliner will be Billy Currington who will perform at 9pm. He has over a dozen hits on the charts including. Kicking things off on Saturday at 4pm is JCA graduate, Stephen Neal. At 5:30 Kane Brown will take the stage followed by A Thousand Horses at 7:15.

The taste will be held June 23-25. Tickets are available now at tasteofjoliet.com. The front section is $42.50 with general admission at 10-dollars online or 15-dollars the day of the show. The Taste of Joliet is sponsored by D’Arcy. The rock groups will be announced in the next few weeks.

