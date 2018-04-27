Could Be A Big Weekend at the Box Office

“Avengers: Infinity War” (PG-13) The Avengers meet the Guardians of the Galaxy and team up to protect the universe from Thanos, an intergalactic villain who’s trying to collect all six Infinity Stones and use them to literally destroy half the universe. The movie runs 2 hours and 40 minutes, and brings together the 76 main characters from the previous 18 Marvel movies that your kids have grown up with over the past 10 years.

“Disobedience” is an R-rated movie starring Rachel Weisz as the shunned lesbian daughter of a beloved rabbi. She returns home for his funeral and reignites a secret, taboo relationship with a childhood friend, who’s played by Rachel McAdams.

“Kings” is an R-rated movie starring Halle Berry as a single foster mother who goes to extremes to protect her eight kids during the L.A. Riots in 1992. And Daniel Craig is an irritable neighbor who helps keep the kids safe as the chaos and racial tension escalate in the aftermath of the Rodney King verdict that acquitted those four white cops of beating him.