A Couch Potato Must-Have!

Matt Thompson of Garden City, Michigan has made a very unique chair, one that dispenses beer right into his hands.

Thompson made the chair out of cedar wood, which cost between $400-$500 to make. It features a cooler in the back of the chair, which is elevated above Thompson’s head, and just happens to have the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on it. The chamber where the ice and beer are kept will keep six cans of beer cold for about eight hours.

The inventor has no plans to sell the chair, noting that it is very expensive to make and ship.

“I’m holding out that a Michigan brewer might get a hold of me,” Thompson told UPI.

