Construction Continues at Joliet Baseball Stadium

Construction is underway at the Downtown Joliet Baseball Stadium, formerly known as Silver Cross Field. Work at the stadium began two weeks ago and within three days of construction beginning the entire playing surface had been removed and is now being cleared out to make way for artificial turf. After the gravel and sand underneath the sod is removed, the ground will then be prepped for drainage before installing the new playing surface. WJOL has also been told that the timetable of getting the turf installed before winter will be tight but project managers are hopeful.

