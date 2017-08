Beginning today, Monday August 28th, a widening and reconstruction project is scheduled to close East Frontage Road at I-55 between Black Road and Deer Run Trail according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The mainline of I-55 will not be impacted by this project. Both north and southbound East Frontage Road will be closed until the fall.

The post Construction Closes East Frontage Road Between Joliet and Shorewood appeared first on 1340 WJOL.