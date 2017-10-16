Conservatives Look To Rollback Illinois’ Taxpayer Funded Abortion Law
By WJOL News
|
Oct 16, 2017 @ 12:49 AM

Conservative lawmakers at the Illinois Capitol are trying to roll back a new law that’d have taxpayer money pay for abortions in the state.  State Rep. Peter Breen and State Senator Dan McConchie yesterday filed a piece of legislation to stop Illinoisfrom covering elective abortions for women on Medicaid.  Breen said the state may end up spending 30 million-dollars on abortions under the law that Governor Rauner signed just a few weeks ago. McConchie says Illinois can’t afford that cost.

The post Conservatives Look To Rollback Illinois’ Taxpayer Funded Abortion Law appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Plainfield Man Accused of Attacking Girlfriend wit...
Nowell Park Bathhouse Demolition Wrapping Up
Bike Club Donates to Forest Preserve District’s Tr...
School Board And Non-Profit Groups Encouraged To A...
Providence Sends Statement to Families Regarding S...
Construction Continues at Joliet Baseball Stadium
Comments