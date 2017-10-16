Conservatives Look To Rollback Illinois’ Taxpayer Funded Abortion Law

Conservative lawmakers at the Illinois Capitol are trying to roll back a new law that’d have taxpayer money pay for abortions in the state. State Rep. Peter Breen and State Senator Dan McConchie yesterday filed a piece of legislation to stop Illinoisfrom covering elective abortions for women on Medicaid. Breen said the state may end up spending 30 million-dollars on abortions under the law that Governor Rauner signed just a few weeks ago. McConchie says Illinois can’t afford that cost.

