Some of Illinois’ most conservative lawmakers are vowing to never support Governor Bruce Rauner again after the governor signed a law to have taxpayers pay for abortions. State Rep Peter Breen said the governor broke a promise when he signed the law yesterday. Breen said he’s watched the governor’s inability to lead for months, but the ‘broken commitment’ on the abortion law is the final straw. Breen said hundreds of elected Republicans, and hundred of thousands of Republican voters feel the same way.

The post Conservatives Furious With Rauner Over Abortion Law appeared first on 1340 WJOL.