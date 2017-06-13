Congressman Visits Workforce Center of Will County

Will County Executive Larry Walsh hosted Congressman Bill Foster recently for a tour of the Workforce Center of Will County and the Will County Veterans Assistance Commission, located at 2400 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet. The Congressman learned about the many valuable services offered to the residents of Will County through these offices. For more information about the services available at the Workforce Center visit the website: www.will.works.

The weekly job fair will be held Thursday, June 15th between 9 and 11am at the Workforce Center of Will County.

Among the positions employers will be looking to fill are distribution center associates, forklift operators, clerical and administrative assistants, machine operators and more.

WSD Administrative Manager Susan Flessner said the events allow job seekers to meet with several employers at once.

The weekly events are held at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100. Bring your resume and dress for an interview.

For more information about veterans services, email:vacwc@willcountyillinois.com.