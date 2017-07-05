Congressman Foster To Hold Town Hall Meeting On Affordable Care Act
By WJOL News
|
Jul 5, 2017 @ 7:27 AM

Congressman Bill Foster (D-Naperville) will hold a town hall meeting in Joliet to discuss the latest news on health care. Foster says, “We have reached a critical moment in the fight to preserve the progress we made on health care through the Affordable Care Act, so it’s important to hear from everyone in the community.”

The town hall meeting will be held at Presence St. Joseph Medical center, Thursday July 6th from 6pm to 8pm. Foster represents the 11th District which includes, Aurora, Bolingbrook, Joliet, Naperville and more. Speakers will include, A.J. Wilhelmi, president and CEO of the Illinois Hospital Association plus reps from AARP and Kathleen Burke, Will County Director of Substance Use Initiatives.

