Congressman Rodney Davis continues to reflect on the terrifying moments of last week when a gunman opened fire on members of Congress practicing for a charity baseball game. Davis tells “Fox News Sunday” he’s asking Republicans and Democrats to work together and stand up to the hate. The Illinois Republican was on the field when James Hodgkinson opened fire Wednesday wounding five people, including Congressman Steve Scalise. Davis says it’s been the best Father’s Day back home in Illinois seeing the outpouring of care and support from the people who know him best.

The post Congressman Asking Republicans, Democrats To Work Together appeared first on 1340 WJOL.