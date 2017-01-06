Congrats To The Troy Middle School 7th Grade Girls’ Basketball Team

The Troy Middle School 7th grade Girls’ Basketball Team recently took 1st place in the IESA Class 4A Regional Girls’ Basketball Championship held at Minooka Junior High School. Team members are 7th graders Claire Athern, Daniela Chavez, Shyanne Dohney, Laila Gibson, Chase Larrieu, Ja’Mya McHerron, Grace Walsh, Caiside Snapp, Marlena Smith and Alexis Mines and 6thgrader Jasmine Brown. The team finished the season 16-9, taking 3rd place in the Des Plaines Valley Conference. Coaches are Mark Peter and Serena Cruz.

