Compromise By Prologis To Keep Big Run Wolf Ranch Afloat

Lockport City Administrator Ben Bensen is working with the Big Run Wolf Ranch owner to make sure the wildlife sanctuary isn’t harmed by a 2-million square foot trucking facility. The development will be built from the southwest corner of 143rd Street and I-355 extending to 151st and Archer adjacent to Big Run. Benson tells the Scott Slocum show that no one wants to bring harm to the animals nor close the operation. As a result, Benson is working toward a compromise. Prologis has agreed to alter their petition. They’re going to increase their setbacks of 600 feet away from owner John Basile’s property including an 16-foot berm and 8 foot cedar fence.

Big Run Wolf Ranch owner John Basile, was asking for the public to sign a petition to stop the development claiming the noise and pollution would adversely affect his animals. Since appearing on WJOL, Basile has been meeting with the city of Lockport to work toward a compromise. The zoning meeting is scheduled for January 10th at 7pm at Lockport City Hall.

