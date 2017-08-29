Commuter Pedestrian Tunnel Closure At Union Station Begins Wednesday, August 30th

As part of the continued work on the Joliet Gateway Center transportation campus, the New Street Pedestrian Tunnel will be closed beginning, Wednesday, August 30, 2017, for approximately three days. Pedestrians should use the existing tunnel through Union Station.

Flaggers will be provided at the intersection of York Avenue and Washington Street to maintain one lane of vehicle traffic.

Northbound Mayor Art Schultz Drive will be maintained for access to the Metra ticket trailer.

The York Avenue commuter parking lot is re-opened. Due to continued construction activity on York, it is recommended that the lot be accessed from the north on Washington Street.

