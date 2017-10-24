Having to Commute 20 Minutes Is Like Taking a Massive Pay Cut

Motorists are caught in an evening traffic jam on the Kennedy Expressway, Friday, June 29, 2012, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Sitthixay Ditthavong)

It’s tough for me to push you to spend LESS time commuting . . . since that’s when you listen to the radio and we spend quality time together. But apparently, all this time with me is making you miserable. Whatever. You ain’t the first person to say that.

According to a new study, every 20 minutes of your commute is like a 19% pay cut.

So if you make $50,000-a-year, a 20-minute commute makes it feel like a $40,500-a-year job. And a 40-minute commute makes it feel like you’re in the low $30,000s.

And that’s not good . . . since the average American now spends about 49 minutes a day driving to and from work.

People in D.C. and San Francisco spend the most time commuting . . . and people in Los Angeles and Miami have the most stressful commutes.

