Community Fundraiser Started After Tragedy in Beecher

WJOL has learned that several questionable fundraising pages have been set up in memory of the Schmidt family from Beecher. It was on Monday that 29-year-old Lindsey Schmidt and her three sons; Kaleb, Weston and Owen were killed in a early morning crash in Beecher. It has also been confirmed that Lidnsey was pregnant with her forth child. Online fundraising pages have been set up to help the Schmidt family during this tragic time but the only fundraiser officially affiliated with the family is at the First Community Bank and Trust in Beecher and the family’s church Trinity Lutheran Church in Crete. Checks should be made payable to The Schmidt Family Fund and mailed to First Community Bank and Trust 1111 Dixie Highway in Beecher, Illinois. Zip code 60401. They can also be mailed to Trinity Lutheran Church at 1393 Elizabeth Street in Crete, Illinois. Zip code 60417. WJOL will have the pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church on Slocum in Morning on Monday morning to give more information about their fundraising efforts for the Schmidt family.

