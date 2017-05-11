Commercial and Residential Development Considered for Downtown Joliet

The City of Joliet is currently considering a proposal that would see a commercial and residential development at a city-owned property downtown. The building at 141 East Jefferson Street, which sits just beyond right field at Slammer Stadium, was purchased by the city during the initial development of the stadium. Since that time the building has remained vacant and has been used as storage by the city. The plan under consideration would see the developer, The Stadium Club out of Plainfield, turn the first floor of the three story building into a retail center, with the potential for three business to move in. The second and third floor would become One and Two Bedroom apartments. The property is currently being valued at $300,000. The City will offer a Building Renovation Credit of up to $300,000 for expenses associated with bringing the building to occupancy standards. One of the retail spots has already been filled, as a sandwich shop has agreed to move into the first floor of the redeveloped building.

EXTERIOR VIEW

FIRST FLOOR

SECOND FLOOR

THIRD FLOOR

