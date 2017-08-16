ComEd has agreed to be the Presenting Sponsor for the Rialto Square Theatre’s 2017 Home for the Holidays. This season long holiday event encompasses many activities including concerts, movies and social events. Many Joliet area residents of all ages in the past have included the Rialto in their holiday plans. Starting November 13, and continuing through December 16, Home for the Holidays has something for everyone. First-class entertainment for the holidays in downtown Joliet.

“Home For The Holidays will add to the holiday traditions of many residents young and old” according to Jack Ericksen, Marketing & Development Director Rialto Square Theatre. This year they’ve expanded their offering to make even more holiday memories.

ComEd says they’re proud to continue as the title sponsor of the 2017 “Home for the Holidays at the Rialto.” Jeff Hettrick, External Affairs Manager for ComEd sees the Rialto Theatre as a jewel in the revitalization of downtown Joliet.

The post ComEd Sponsors Rialto’s “Home For The Holidays” appeared first on 1340 WJOL.