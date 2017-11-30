Here They Come: FLAMIN’ HOT Mac And Cheetos
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 30, 2017 @ 7:12 AM
file - In this Monday, Oct. 26, 2009 photo, a sign outside a Burger King restaurant in Allison Park, Pa. is shown. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Burger King is launching a new menu item: FLAMIN’ HOT Mac And Cheetos! Flamin’ Hot Mac and Cheetos will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants beginning on Nov. 30. According to a release, the snack is a “combination of creamy mac n’ cheese coated with the flavor of crunchy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos cheese snacks,” which essentially means that the mac and cheese will likely taste just the same, the only difference will be the coating. Below is Burger King’s official Twitter release

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcFUNI-nZ1X/

Related Content

ALPHA MEDIA SUPPORTS THOSE AFFECTED BY HURRICANE H...
Parrot sends woman to jail!
Country Stars Help Harvey Victims
Cubs on Fire!
NFL Kicks off tonight – Weird Bets
Kenny Chesney’s home destroyed by Irma
Comments