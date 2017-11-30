Here They Come: FLAMIN’ HOT Mac And Cheetos

Burger King is launching a new menu item: FLAMIN’ HOT Mac And Cheetos! Flamin’ Hot Mac and Cheetos will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants beginning on Nov. 30. According to a release, the snack is a “combination of creamy mac n’ cheese coated with the flavor of crunchy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos cheese snacks,” which essentially means that the mac and cheese will likely taste just the same, the only difference will be the coating. Below is Burger King’s official Twitter release

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcFUNI-nZ1X/