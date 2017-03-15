If you’re caught trespassing on the property of the Collins Street Prison you risk being arrested. The City of Joliet has entered into a cooperative agreement with the State of Illinois Department of Corrections to prosecute trespassers. City Manager Jim Hock says the city needs the permission of a property owner to arrest anyone who illegally enters the prison.

The state shuttered the prison over 12 years ago. Budget shortfalls and staffing limitations have prevented the State from properly maintaining the buildings and structures. Hock says it’s a matter of safety.

Hock says illegal entries such as these, “endanger the lives of those who enter and the safety of our Police Officers and Firefighters who must rescue them from what they believe will be an innocent or malicious exploration.” The Collins Street Prison was used in the Fox TV series “Prison Break.”

Pictured: Dominic Purcell, who played death row inmate Lincoln Burrows on Fox’s “Prison Break,” looks through the fence in the yard Oct. 19, 2005, at the Joliet Correctional Center in Joliet, IL., where much of the TV show was filmed. The prison, which was built in the 1850s, last held inmates in 2002.

The post Collins Street Prison Trespassers Risk Arrest appeared first on 1340 WJOL.