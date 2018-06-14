College Linebacker, NASCAR pit crew Member, and “Survivor” Runner-up….Chase Rice coming to Taste of Joliet

We’ve heard CHASE RICE talk about playing linebacker at the University of North Carolina . . . until injuries ended his dream of going pro. Well, he’s very serious about the “going pro” part. He’s convinced it would’ve happened if he could’ve stayed healthy. He tells PopCulture.com, quote, “[Music] is a deviation. Football was my plan. It was, ‘Go play in the NFL. Go play in the NFL.’ And then I got hurt. “And I was a good enough player. To play in the NFL, there’s so many great players out there, everything’s got to go your way, which it didn’t for me.”

It’s interesting that after Chase’s dream ended, he became a country singer, which is a dream that so many other people have but never even get close to realizing.

And we haven’t even brought up that he spent time in a NASCAR pit crew, AND was a runner-up on “Survivor” in 2010. Chase Rice will be here in a couple of weekends as part of “Country Day” at the Taste of Joliet. Also appearing are the Brothers Osbourne, Chris Lane, Raelyn Nelson, & Stephen Neal. Click here for tickets and more information.