How cold will it be on NYE in NYC? ABC News is reporting that the temp in NYC will be a cold 10 degrees when the ball drops, with a windchill of -4. But believe it or not that’s NOT the coldest temp on record for the Times Square event. That record belongs to the year 1917 when the temp dropped to -7 add in a wind chill and your looking at temps of -20. That’s pretty Cold!