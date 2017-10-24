Cold, Rain, and Snow Showers?

Lets face it we were lucky in September and the first part of October with very mild weather. But the last week has been a different story! Our friends at WGN-TV say we just wrapped up 42 consecutive days of above normal temperatures and the next 16 days will average 14 degrees cooler than the past 16 days. Also if it seems like its rained a lot lately, you’re right. This October has averaged 3-5 times the normal rainfall for this month and it’s still raining. Oh not to be the bearer of bad news, but there’s a chance of snow showers Wednesday morning!

Tonight Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and light snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

One other note if it seems like it’s been cloudy the last week or so, get ready the cloudiest days in Chicagoland are actually October 29 thru June 11. The cloudiest day of the year, December 29th according to weather spark.