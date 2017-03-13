Coffee and Conversation With Joliet Township High School Superintendent

Joliet Township High School Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McCarthy, Board of Education Secretary Don Dickinson, and Board Member R. Dale Evans will host a Coffee and Community Conversation from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at Unity CDC, 1 Doris Avenue, Joliet, IL 60433.

The event is the fourth in a series of conversations held throughout the academic year where the community can meet Board of Education members, key JTHS leaders and the superintendent.

The Coffee and Conversation series is open to parents, students, staff, and community members. There is no structured agenda, and guests can arrive and leave at any time during the 7 to 8 p.m. time frame.

