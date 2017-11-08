CMA’s Will Pay Tribute to Las Vegas Victims

BRAD PAISLEY confirmed that tonight’s CMAs will pay tribute to the victims and survivors of the Route 91 Festival. This isn’t a total surprise. It would have been awkward to completely ignore it. He tells “People“, quote, “It’s very important to use this show as a vehicle to uplift our community and our industry. No one wants an entire show that’s negative or dark . . . that wouldn’t be doing a service to what happened. Brad did say we’re still going to get the same kind of show that he and CARRIE UNDERWOOD have been delivering year after year. And that definitely means they’re planning to “bring the funny.” See more from People here