CMA Awards show filled with touching moments, moving tributes & Lip Syncing?

Garth Brooks performs "Ask Me How I Know" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Garth Brooks, Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton were the big winners at the 51st Annual CMA Awards, broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, a show chock full of touching moments, moving tributes and musical performances. For a complete rundown of last night’s show from ABC click here.

Winners at Wednesday’s 51st annual Country Music Association Awards:

Entertainer of the Year: Garth Brooks

Album of the Year: From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton)

Female Vocalist of the Year: Miranda Lambert

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year: Little Big Town

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

New Artist of the Year: Jon Pardi

Song of the Year: Better Man (Songwriter: Taylor Swift)

Single of the Year: Blue Ain’t Your Color — Keith Urban (Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban; Mix Engineer: Chris Lord-Alge)

Musical Event of the Year: Funny How Time Slips Away — Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

Musician of the Year: Mac McAnally (guitar)

Music Video of the Year: It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne (Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver)

Garth Brooks, who picked up the ceremony’s top award for entertainer of the year, was criticized by country music fans on social media for lip-syncing during his performance of Ask Me How I Know, which is taken from his latest album Gunslinger.

Talking to journalists after the show, the icon admitted to using a prerecorded live track, explaining that he was sick, and in the midst of playing 12 shows in 10 days.

“We made a game-time call on whether to sing to a track or lip-sync,” Brooks said. “And we decided to lip-sync it.