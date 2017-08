Lots of people are creeped out by clowns anyway, but now comes the new Stephen King movie “IT”. The Hollywood Reporter is claiming Clowns are losing jobs because of the movie. Are you scared of clowns? Do you think this movie fuels the clown hate? Check out this story from the Hollywood Reporter! http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/movie-causing-legit-clowns-lose-work-1033435