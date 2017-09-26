Clown Fever Alive & Well!

If you can’t get enough of clowns, check this out! Hurts Donut (*!) in Frisco, Texas, is offering a special delivery option – for an extra $5 on top of the regular $5 delivery service fee, an employee from the shop will dress up like a scary clown – red hair, jagged teeth, a handful of shiny red balloons – the works. Hurts co-owner Kas Clegg said the clown service is meant “to keep up with the trends, and scary clowns are trending right now.”

And fans of the new movie “It” a sequel is coming! You’re going to have to wait until Sept. 6, 2019 though. The release date of the sequel was announced Monday. The Stephen King novel was always meant to be adapted into two parts, with the first movie focusing on the children’s experience with the iconic monster and the follow-up to be told from the adults’ perspective.