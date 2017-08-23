City of Lockport Reminds Residents to be Cautious During Mosquito Season

The City of Lockport Public Works Department is reminding residents to exercise caution outdoors due to recent confirmed positive West Nile mosquito by the Will County Health Department. As a preventative measure to fight against mosquitoes, the Lockport Public Works Department has been spraying for mosquitos as of the end of July and will be spraying for mosquitoes again the week of August 21st when weather permits. Whenever outdoors between dusk and dawn, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Apply insect repellent to exposed skin when outdoors. The most effective repellents contain DEET. Reduce or eliminate the amount of standing water around your home and keep your gutter clear of debris. For more information on the West Nile Virus, visit the Will County Health Department website or call the Will County Environmental Health’s automated West Nile Virus Information Line at 815-740-7631.

