City Of Joliet Tree Removal This Sunday In Half A Dozen Subdivisions
By WJOL News
|
May 19, 2017 @ 5:52 AM

The City of Joliet is asking residents in more than half a dozen subdivisions to remove their cars from the street for tree removal this weekend. The City of Joliet’s Roadways Division will be in the following subdivisions Sunday, May 21 between the hours of 6:30am and 3:30pm for the removal of trees infested with the Emerald Ash Borer

The subdivisions include, Caton Ridge, Caton Ridge West, Pheasant Ridge, Cumberland South, Clearwater/Mirage and Houbolt Road. You’re asked to remove your vehicles from the street on Sunday.

