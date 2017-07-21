City of Joliet Removing Infested Trees in Four Subdivisions This Weekend

The City of Joliet is once again removing trees infested by the Emerald Ash Borer this weekend. Tree removal will occur in four subdivisions, Kendall Ridge, Silver Leaf, Clublands, and Wexford East. Residents are advised to remove their vehicles from the street both Saturday and Sunday between 6:30 a.m. and 3:30p.m.

Ash trees will also be removed on Plainfield Road from Jefferson Street to Raynor Avenue; Chicago and Ottawa Streets from McDonough Street to Washington Street; and an area bounded by Ruby Street to Ingalls Avenue from Raynor Boulevard to the DesPlaines River.

