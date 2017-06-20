City of Joliet Questioning Kid’s Shows at the Rialto Square Theatre

The city of Joliet is set to pay the second installment of 250-thousand dollars to the Rialto Square Theatre, with the stipulation that the Rialto book 30 shows by the end of June. At the Joliet City Pre-Council meeting on Monday night several council members expressed disbelief that the Rialto is including kid’s show as part of their 30 show quota. Typically kids are bused in for a show and leave immediately. The idea of the 30 show quota is have people spend money in downtown Joliet. Some on the council believe that kids shows don’t meet that requirement. Interim city manager Marty Shanahan has told WJOL that the council does not have an issue with VenueWorks booking kids shows but is simply wondering if those shows should count towards the theatre’s quota. The Rialto currently has 32 shows on the books prior to the July 1st deadline.

