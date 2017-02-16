A meeting on Wednesday night saw city of Joliet officials discussing the city’s role in enforcement federal immigration law. Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk called the meeting, which took place in a packed room at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, after residents began asking city officials for clarification on the city’s role in enforcing immigration law. The mayor and Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton stated that the city will never question people’s immigration status and play no active role in the enforcement of federal law. Mayor O’Dekirk also said the Joliet would not be declaring itself as a sanctuary city as it would bring undue attention to the city of the Joliet and would offer no real protection to residents of the city.

The post City of Joliet Holds Meeting to Discuss Enforcement of Immigration Law appeared first on 1340 WJOL.