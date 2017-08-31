City of Joliet Begins Donation Drive For Hurricane Harvey Victims

The City of Joliet, in conjunction with Cadence Premier Logistics, will begin a donation drive to bring supplies and relief to Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas. Beginning today at 11:00 A.M., anyone wishing to contribute may bring items to the City Hall parking lot located on DesPlaines Street (west side of City Hall). A tractor and trailer provided by Cadence Logistics will be on site to accept donations through September 8th. Once donations are collected, Cadence has volunteered to deliver the items to Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

Items being accepted include, pre-boxed cases of water, juice, diapers and canned vegetables. Also toiletries such as shampoo, body wash, soap, and toothpaste. Hand sanitizer, black construction-grade trash bags, mops, buckets and heavy-duty work gloves. Items NOT accepted include clothing, toys and household furnishings. Drop off items Monday – Friday from 8am to 4:30pm until September 8th. Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk wants to “personally thank Cadence for once again being a great neighbor and partnering with the City. The people of Joliet have always come together to help other communities in need and I am sure the response will be the same for the people of Texas and Louisiana.”

