City Of Joliet And Will County VAC Hold Flags of Valor Ceremony

The City of Joliet and the Will County Veterans Assistance Commission will hold a Flags of Valor ceremony on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. The ceremony will begin at 11:00 AM in City Council Chambers, located on the second floor of City Hall at 150 W. Jefferson Street in Joliet. The public is invited. The ceremony will honor 20 soldiers from Illinois who lost their lives while serving our country after September 11, 2001. The speakers will include Retired Army Colonel James Capparelli, Gold Star Sister Dawn Thomas, and Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk.
The 20 soldiers being honored and the town they were from, are listed below.
Army Sergeant Sirlou C. Cuaresma, Chicago
Marine Lance Corporal Adam W. Kaiser, Romeoville
Marine Pfc. Sean T. Cardelli, Downers Grove
Marine Sergeant Edward G. Davis III, Antioch
Marine Sergeant Nickolas Lee Hopper, Montrose
Army Sergeant Grzegorz Jakoniuk, Schiller Park
Marine Lance Corporal Sean P. Maher, Grayslake
Marine Lance Corporal Jesse D. De La Torre, Aurora
Marine Corporal Adam T. McKiski, Cherry Valley
Marine Corporal Anthony G. Mihalo, Naperville
Marine Corporal Nathaniel K. Moore, Champaign
Marine Corporal Conner T. Lowry, Chicago
Marine Captain Nathan R. McHone, Crystal Lake
Army Sergeant 1st Class Christopher D. Shaw, Markham
Navy Reserve Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Brian M. Patton, Freeport
Marine Lance Corporal Raymond J. Holzhauer, Dwight
Army Sergeant Landis W. Garrison, Rapids City
Marine Lance Corporal Neil D. Petsche, Lena
Army Spc. Miguel Carrasquillo, River Grove
Army 1st Lieutenant Debra A. Banaszak, Bloomington
