The heat index this week could reach 100 and many will head for a cool splash in a pool. The City of Joliet and the Fire Department are reminding residents of water safety measures this summer.

An adult should actively watch children at all times while they are in a pool. For infants and toddlers, an adult should be in the water and within arm’s reach, providing “touch supervision.” For older children, an adult should be paying constant attention and be free from distractions, such as talking/texting on the phone, socializing, tending to household chores, or drinking alcohol. The supervising adult must know how to swim. Adults should not drop children off at a pool or leave them at a beach without designating a responsible adult to supervise them.

If you have a pool, insist that the following rules are followed: no electrical appliances should be allowed near the pool, no diving in shallow water and no running on the pool deck to name a few.

The post City Of Joliet And Fire Department Reminds Residents Of Water Safety Tips This Summer appeared first on 1340 WJOL.